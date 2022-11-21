PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday reaffirmed his earlier forecast that the inflation rate in the country will remain the lowest in Europe in 2022, hovering around 5%.

"We will not have double-digit inflation in 2023. This year, the price of goods and services will be just over 5%, but it will still remain the lowest in Europe thanks to the containment measures we have taken on gas and electricity prices," Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

In earlier statements, the economy minister predicted that the inflation will slow down to 5% in early 2023 and will decrease to 2% in 2024.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since it started a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, exacerbating inflation. France's annual inflation in October reached a record 6.2% from July, when it was at the level of 6.1%.