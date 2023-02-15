Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :France's second-largest luxury group Kering saw profit climb 14 percent to 3.6 billion Euros last year despite a drop in fourth-quarter earnings at its flagship Gucci, the company said on Wednesday.

"All our Houses posted record revenues and contributed to higher operating income in 2022. But these good performances were not uniformly up to our ambitions and potential," group chairman Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

Sales soared 15 percent to 20 billion euros ($21 billion).

Flagship Gucci saw sales drop 11 percent in the fourth quarter, as sales in China slowed down financial director Jean-Marc Duplaix told reporters in a conference call.

"Beyond the challenges some of our Houses faced, notably towards the end of the year, we are convinced that we are pursuing the right strategy for the long term," said Pinault.

Paris-based Kering, which includes Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen in its portfolio, is France's second-largest luxury group, after LVMH.

Its chairman Pinault is married to Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek.

KERING