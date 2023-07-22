PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) French National Assembly lawmakers on Saturday adopted a bill to promote green industry in a 217-to-75 vote, with 18 abstentions.

The green industry bill proposes a significant reduction in the 17-month environmental assessment period for businesses and the introduction of a tax credit in the amount of 500 million Euros ($556 million) annually to encourage investment in the production of batteries, heat pumps, wind panels, solar panels and low-carbon hydrogen.

To attract part of the funds, the lawmakers plan to create saving accounts for children that their parents will be able to register for them. These accounts will accrue interest and will be tax-free, but a child will be able to access the funds only when they reach a certain age.

Furthermore, industrial projects of national interest will be subject to a fast-track approval procedure, and construction permits will be issued by the state, rather than local authorities.

French senators have previously voted in favor of the text of the bill in a different version, forcing the Senate and the National Assembly to seek a compromise after the summer break in the parliament.

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron presented his strategy to re-industrialize the country. Speaking to manufacturers and business leaders, he said that investment in production, support for "professions of the future" and tax incentives for green industries would allow France to compete with the United States and preserve its sovereignty. Macron promised to ease the taxation system for green industries and said that he expected that by 2030 this sector would attract about 20 billion euros of investment.