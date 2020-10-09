The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that France's Odile Renaud-Basso was elected as its new president

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that France's Odile Renaud-Basso was elected as its new president.

"The Board of Governors of the EBRD has elected Odile Renaud-Basso of France as the Bank's next President. Currently Director-General at the French Treasury, Ms Renaud-Basso replaces Sir Suma Chakrabarti, who stepped down in July after serving two full four-year terms," the financial organization said in a statement, released after the annual meeting.

The new EBRD chief is expected to assume office later in 2020.

"It is a great honour for me to have been elected as the new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a truly unique institution. I wish to express my thanks to all the countries that supported my candidacy, with whom I have had numerous and fruitful exchanges in the past few months. I look forward to working with all shareholders, the management and the staff in the coming months, to implement the ambitious roadmap that was just agreed at the Annual Meeting," Renaud-Basso said, as quoted by the EBRD.