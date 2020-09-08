UrduPoint.com
France's Statistics Agency Upholds 9% GDP Drop In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:11 PM

France's GDP is expected to decrease by some 9 percent this year, an unprecedented drop driven by the coronavirus pandemic and related decrease in economic activity, the INSEE national statistic agency announced on Tuesday, confirming its previous estimate made earlier in Jul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) France's GDP is expected to decrease by some 9 percent this year, an unprecedented drop driven by the coronavirus pandemic and related decrease in economic activity, the INSEE national statistic agency announced on Tuesday, confirming its previous estimate made earlier in July.

According to the INSEE data, France's GDP shrank by 5.9 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and then by 13.8 percent in the second quarter. The agency attributed the contraction to the COVID-19 disease and the lockdown in place from March-May.

"In the central scenario, and as it is in the economic outlook of July 8, [France's] GDP will decrease by about 9% in 2020 compared to 2019, the largest annual contraction since the creation of the national accounts in 1948," the INSEE report read.

It also estimated that economic activity in France from July-September will be 5 percent lower than its pre-pandemic levels, following a 19 percent decline in the first quarter.

Given the recent uncertainty of the health situation, as the COVID-19 pandemic has renewed circulation in the country, the INSEE expects economic activity to decrease by 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Overall, the agency stated, economic recovery would gradually continue, with a slower pace in sectors hit particularly hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, the French government unveiled a 100-billion-euro (over $118 billion) package to revive the country's economy, which has been battered by the pandemic, make it greener and more competitive by 2030, and battle unemployment.

Meanwhile, the infections are growing again, causing the authorities to reimpose some of the sanitary measures across the country, especially in highly infected areas. The recent daily record high of nearly 9,000 new cases was registered on September 4.

To date, France has confirmed 367,174 COVID-19 infections with a death toll of 30,732.

