MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) French oil and gas giant Total announced on Monday it had shipped the first cargo of carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

"We are proud to have completed this first shipment of carbon neutral LNG with CNOOC, a long-standing partner of Total. This first LNG shipment, whose carbon emissions have been offset throughout the value chain, represents a new step as we seek to support our customers towards carbon neutrality," Total's President for Gas Laurent Vivier said in a statement from the company.

The shipment was loaded at the Ichthys gas liquefaction plant in Western Australia and then brought to China's Dapeng terminal on September 29, according to the statement.

As specified in the statement, offsetting of the carbon neutral shipment was achieved using Verified Carbon Standards emissions certificates financing two green projects ” a wind power project that is aimed at reducing emissions from coal power in northern China and a forest protection project for Zimbabwe.