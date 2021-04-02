UrduPoint.com
France's Total Evacuates All Personnel From Mozambique LNG Project - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:09 PM

French oil major Total is evacuating all of its personnel from the Mozambique LNG project on the Afungi Peninsula in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, local publication Zitamar News reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) French oil major Total is evacuating all of its personnel from the Mozambique LNG project on the Afungi Peninsula in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, local publication Zitamar news reported, citing sources.

The evacuation took place by sea and air, the last ship departed on Friday morning. The publication noted that the remaining small group of staff should also leave on Friday.

The company leaves the security of the project "in the hands of the armed forces of Mozambique," it also said

Earlier, amid reports of the seizure of Palma, Total announced plans to minimize the number of personnel and suspended the resumption of work on the Mozambique LNG project, which, according to experts, could seriously affect the country's future positions in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Mozambique now ranks 14th in the world in terms of natural gas reserves.

The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) announced on Monday that it had seized the city of Palma in Mozambique after several days of fighting. Some local residents fled from the Islamists in the nearby forests, people working in the field, including foreigners, and local officials took refuge in the Amarula Hotel. Three days later, the Mozambican authorities evacuated about 180 people.

Mozambique LNG is projected be the first onshore project in Mozambique. It includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum fields and the construction of a two-line liquefaction plant with a total capacity of 12.9 million tonnes of LNG per annum and an expansion potential of up to 43 million tonnes. The start of production is scheduled for 2024. Total is the operator of the project with a 26.5 percent share. The cost of the project is estimated at $20 billion, the investment decision regarding it was made in 2019.

