UrduPoint.com

France's TotalEnergies CEO Says Russian Oil Supply To Europe Essential

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 06:33 PM

France's TotalEnergies CEO Says Russian Oil Supply to Europe Essential

There are no replacements for Russian gas in Europe, and the European Union will not be able to continue without it, Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) There are no replacements for Russian gas in Europe, and the European Union will not be able to continue without it, Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, said on Wednesday.

"I know the way to replace Russian oil and diesel fuel, but gas I do not know how to do it. If I decide to cease the exports of Russian gas, I do not know what can replace it... Without Russian gas, a part of the European economy will collapse. Gas is important for Europe," Pouyanne told RTL radio.

If Europe shuts down gas supplies from Russia, it will face serious problems in the winter of 2023, he added.

TotalEnergies does not intend to completely leave the Russian market, as the company's business rivals continue their operations in the country because of contractual obligations.

"No, I will not do that (completely withdraw from Russian market), and I will explain why. Today, I do not have any operations in Russia, but I have investments in factories of almost $13 billion. But it is not about the money, it is about the fact that these plants will continue operation regardless of my withdrawal, and the Russians are good at managing plants," Pouyanne told the broadcaster.

On Tuesday, Total Energies said that it will stop purchasing oil and petroleum products from Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

