Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) French group TotalEnergies is ready to invest $6 billion over several years in Nigeria's oil and energy industry, especially in gas and offshore projects, the presidency said.

Nigeria, Africa's top economy and major oil producer, is looking to bring in more foreign investment since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to office in May with a set of economic reforms.

The OPEC member's crude output has declined in recent years as widespread theft from pipelines and attacks, along with high operating costs and bureaucracy, have deterred on-shore investors.

TotalEnergies's announcement follows a similar pledge from Shell earlier this month looking at $6 billion in offshore, gas and liquefied gas projects.

Tinubu met with TotalEnergies chief executive Patrick Pouyanne for talks in the capital Abuja on Monday.