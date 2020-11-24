Frankfurt DAX index to add 10 companies

He Frankfurt stock exchange's blue-chip share price index, the DAX, will add 10 companies so as to better match its international peers, market operator Deutsche Boerse said Tuesday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Frankfurt stock exchange's blue-chip share price index, the DAX, will add 10 companies so as to better match its international peers, market operator Deutsche Boerse said Tuesday.

The change, aimed at bringing the index into "line with international standards," will take place in September next year, it said.

The DAX comprises Germany's largest companies but one of its most high-profile firms, the fintech Wirecard, collapsed in a massive fraud scandal earlier this year.

Wirecard admitted in June that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.3 billion) missing from its accounts did not in fact exist at all, sparking a storm of criticism over how the company had been able to operate without regulators noticing problems.

Deutsche Boerse said inclusion in the new index will require companies among other things, to show that they have made an operating profit for at least two years.

Some have criticised the latest entry into the DAX, the takeaway provider Delivery Hero, which has never made a profit.

However, the relatively small number of companies in the blue-chip index -- compared with 40 in France's CAC and the FTSE 100 -- has led some to believe that the DAX does not properly represent Europe's largest economy.