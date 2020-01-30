UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frankfurt To Lose German Auto Show: Organisers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

Frankfurt to lose German auto show: organisers

:Frankfurt, which has been synonymous with one of the world's biggest auto shows, the IAA, for more than 70 years, has been eliminated from the race to host the next event in 2021, organisers said on Wednesday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Frankfurt, which has been synonymous with one of the world's biggest auto shows, the IAA, for more than 70 years, has been eliminated from the race to host the next event in 2021, organisers said on Wednesday.

The next IAA International Motor Show -- which alongside similar events in Geneva and Detroit is traditionally one of the most important dates for world's car industry -- is to be held in Berlin, Hamburg or Munich, the VDA auto federation said in a statement.

VDA said that the decision "was not an easy one. For nearly 70 years, the metropolis on the Main river was the city of the IAA and, internationally, it was known as the 'Frankfurt Motor Show'." The federation thanked the city -- which is also Germany's financial capital and home to the European Central Bank -- for its "long, excellent and trusting partnership.

" Nevertheless, observers said the decision did not come as a complete surprise as the last IAA in 2019 was marred by the absence of a number of major international automakers and a sharp drop in visitor numbers.

The IAA is held every two years, alternating with a car show in Paris. And like the events in Geneva and Detroit, organisers have found it increasingly hard to attract exhibitors.

Auto shows are very expensive, and manufacturers are increasingly baulking at the cost, particularly at a time when they are having to plough huge amounts into the development of electric vehicles and other future modes of future transport.

The VDA nonetheless hailed "great interest in the new IAA" and said that the competition to be the next host city will be "a very tight race."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Vehicles Car Bank Germany Paris Frankfurt Hamburg Munich Berlin Geneva Detroit 2019 Event From Industry Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Launch of Next Elektro-L Meteorological Satellite ..

9 minutes ago

Deutsche Bank reports fifth annual loss in a row i ..

6 minutes ago

Govt remained more vigilant about Pakistani studen ..

9 minutes ago

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blo ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung expects gradual chip recovery after bumpy ..

6 minutes ago

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.