Frankfurt's DAX Stock Market Shoots Up 3% To Strike New Record

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:22 PM

Frankfurt's DAX stock market shoots up 3% to strike new record

Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX 30 index rose more than 3 percent in Monday afternoon trade to hit a new record on optimism that a massive fiscal package in the United States was heading towards enactment

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX 30 index rose more than 3 percent in Monday afternoon trade to hit a new record on optimism that a massive fiscal package in the United States was heading towards enactment.

The Frankfurt index bounced 3.25 percent to 14,373.12 points at 1530 GMT, bettering the last record of 14,197.49 points which was set on March 3.

