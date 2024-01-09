Franz Beckenbauer: ‘The Emperor' of German football

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Franz Beckenbauer, one of only three players to win the World Cup both as a player and a coach and who amassed a hard-to-top list of achievements on the pitch, has died at 78.

Nicknamed “Der Kaiser” (The Emperor), Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of all time.

The only other men who have won the World Cup as a player and manager are Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps.

A nine-year-old Beckenbauer started playing football with the youth team at SC Munich ’06 in 1954.

Through his exemplary leadership qualities and remarkable versatility on the field, he captured the spotlight in the world of football.

His ability to lead and adapt drew parallels to the esteemed Fritz Walter, a German legend instrumental in securing the 1954 World Cup championship.

- National team career

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the German national team, Beckenbauer made his debut for West Germany at the age of 20.

He was later appointed as captain in 1972.

The captain led his nation to win the European Championship title in 1972 before winning the World Cup two years later on home soil.

West Germany claimed a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to clinch the 1974 trophy at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

Beckenbauer produced 14 goals in 103 matches for Germany.