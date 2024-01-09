Open Menu

Franz Beckenbauer: ‘The Emperor' Of German Football

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Franz Beckenbauer: ‘The Emperor' of German football

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Franz Beckenbauer, one of only three players to win the World Cup both as a player and a coach and who amassed a hard-to-top list of achievements on the pitch, has died at 78.

Nicknamed “Der Kaiser” (The Emperor), Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the finest footballers of all time.

The only other men who have won the World Cup as a player and manager are Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and France’s Didier Deschamps.

A nine-year-old Beckenbauer started playing football with the youth team at SC Munich ’06 in 1954.

Through his exemplary leadership qualities and remarkable versatility on the field, he captured the spotlight in the world of football.

His ability to lead and adapt drew parallels to the esteemed Fritz Walter, a German legend instrumental in securing the 1954 World Cup championship.

- National team career

Widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the German national team, Beckenbauer made his debut for West Germany at the age of 20.

He was later appointed as captain in 1972.

The captain led his nation to win the European Championship title in 1972 before winning the World Cup two years later on home soil.

West Germany claimed a 2-1 win over the Netherlands to clinch the 1974 trophy at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

Beckenbauer produced 14 goals in 103 matches for Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Football World France German Died Germany Munich Lead Brazil Netherlands All Coach

Recent Stories

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

56 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

14 hours ago
Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

14 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

14 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

14 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago
 Woman attempts suicide

Woman attempts suicide

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business