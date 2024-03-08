Fraud And Volatility Fears Persist As Bitcoin Barrels On
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 12:10 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Despite its irrepressible market appeal, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin still labour under a shady reputation, given a history of scandal and sudden price collapses, coupled with its popularity among cybervillains.
On Tuesday, bitcoin -- the most widely used cryptocurrency -- reached its all-time high, topping $69,191, surpassing its previous high set in November 2021 .
"Bitcoin is notorious for its frequent and substantial price fluctuations, making a potential downturn unsurprising as this volatility often reinforces its reputation as a highly volatile asset, particularly for those new to cryptocurrency markets," said XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.
"The enduring impact of fraud and illegal activities on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, continues to shape regulators' perceptions, despite its traceability and increases in awareness," says Koudmani
