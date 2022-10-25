Free distribution of wheat seeds for flood-hit areas' farmers to commence from Nov 10

Ministry of National Food Security and Research will start distribution of free wheat seeds to the farmers of flood-hit areas from November 10 in order to ensure maximum sowing of the crop to revive agriculture sector in these areas

In this regard a digital application has been developed to deliver and distribute seeds among the flood-hit farmers in a transparent and efficient manner.

This was revealed in high level meeting of the Committee on Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, which met here with Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema in chair.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and officials of the relevant departments from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan briefed the committee about local wheat stocks and apprised them that there were sufficient strategic grains reserves in the country to meet domestic requirements.

Meanwhile, MD of PASSCO Saeed Ahmad Nawaz told the meeting that the rains and floods had caused damages to the wheat stock at the government warehouses, adding that the wheat fit for human consumption had been successfully separated from the damaged stock and was being supplied for grinding and milling.

Food Security Commissioner Waseem-ul-Hassan apprised the forum that free wheat seeds would be delivered to the farmers in the flood-affected districts from November 10.

"We will deliver these seeds before the end of the sowing season to ensure smooth cultivation of crop and bring maximum area under wheat production," he added.

Tariq Cheema said that due to floods and rains, the country was in a state of emergency and officials should take decisions in the best interest of the public.

The Federal minister appreciated the digital initiative and said that the same digital platform could be used to provide direct subsidy to the farmers in the future.

The committee members also directed to prepare an umbrella project for the livestock in the flood affected areas, to control diseases in animals, and to mitigate shortage of fodder.