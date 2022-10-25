UrduPoint.com

Free Distribution Of Wheat Seeds For Flood-hit Areas' Farmers To Commence From Nov 10

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Free distribution of wheat seeds for flood-hit areas' farmers to commence from Nov 10

Ministry of National Food Security and Research will start distribution of free wheat seeds to the farmers of flood-hit areas from November 10 in order to ensure maximum sowing of the crop to revive agriculture sector in these areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of National food Security and Research will start distribution of free wheat seeds to the farmers of flood-hit areas from November 10 in order to ensure maximum sowing of the crop to revive agriculture sector in these areas.

In this regard a digital application has been developed to deliver and distribute seeds among the flood-hit farmers in a transparent and efficient manner.

This was revealed in high level meeting of the Committee on Food, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, which met here with Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema in chair.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers for agriculture, livestock and fisheries, and officials of the relevant departments from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary National Food Security and Research Zafar Hassan briefed the committee about local wheat stocks and apprised them that there were sufficient strategic grains reserves in the country to meet domestic requirements.

Meanwhile, MD of PASSCO Saeed Ahmad Nawaz told the meeting that the rains and floods had caused damages to the wheat stock at the government warehouses, adding that the wheat fit for human consumption had been successfully separated from the damaged stock and was being supplied for grinding and milling.

Food Security Commissioner Waseem-ul-Hassan apprised the forum that free wheat seeds would be delivered to the farmers in the flood-affected districts from November 10.

"We will deliver these seeds before the end of the sowing season to ensure smooth cultivation of crop and bring maximum area under wheat production," he added.

Tariq Cheema said that due to floods and rains, the country was in a state of emergency and officials should take decisions in the best interest of the public.

The Federal minister appreciated the digital initiative and said that the same digital platform could be used to provide direct subsidy to the farmers in the future.

The committee members also directed to prepare an umbrella project for the livestock in the flood affected areas, to control diseases in animals, and to mitigate shortage of fodder.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Flood Agriculture Tariq Bashir Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Same November Stocks All From Government Wheat Best Rains

Recent Stories

Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department v ..

Students from Tokyo university's Urdu department visit Pakistan Embassy

3 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist ..

Nobel Peace Prize 2022 goes to Russian HR Activist

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean e ..

Prime Minister for combined efforts to tap clean energy resources, modern tech t ..

3 minutes ago
 France to Spend $46Bln on Electricity Bill Compens ..

France to Spend $46Bln on Electricity Bill Compensation in 2023 - Finance Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 Citizens demand restoration of Fareed Express

Citizens demand restoration of Fareed Express

11 minutes ago
 Country holds abundant stocks of fertilizers & whe ..

Country holds abundant stocks of fertilizers & wheat, NFRCC told

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.