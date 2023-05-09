UrduPoint.com

Free Technical Courses For Students During Summer Vacations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Free technical courses for students during summer vacations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Industries Department in partnership with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will offer free of cost technical courses to students of government schools during summer vacations.

Departments of Industries, Higher Education, and school Education would collaborate to organize these courses in various cities including Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. The students would not be required to pay any fee for these courses, the Industries Department's spokesman disclosed this to media here Tuesday.

He explained that these courses would cover a vast range of skills such as domestic electricity, plumbing, heating and ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration, tailoring, computer applications, cooking, beautician, safety inspection, gardening, kitchen gardening, embroidery, offset printing, home appliances, and CNC machine operator courses.

He said, "Seats for these technical courses are limited however the interested students canapply till May 25, 2023 to secure there seats."

