Freedom Party of Austria Suggests Lifting Sanctions From Russia to Curb Rising Inflation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Deputy Chairman of the Freedom Party of Austria's parliamentary group, Dagmar Belakowitsch, said on Wednesday that the sanctions policy of the Austrian government against Russia has affected Austrian citizens, leading to rising inflation and crises in other areas of society.

"The economic war against Russia primarily affects your own population, and by demonizing coal and gas, you have created a green inflation that people are suffering from. Change your course and finally start acting in the interests of your own people, Mr.

Federal Chancellor (Karl Nehammer)," Belakowitsch said at a meeting of the lower house of the Austrian parliament.

Belakowitsch added that the results of the government's policy are "catastrophic."

Austria has faced the highest inflation in the eurozone, as well as crises in the health care and migration systems. The annual inflation rate in Austria reached 10.2% in 2022, the country's federal statistics office said in January. House, water and energy prices rose by an average of 15.6% over the year, turning out to be the most important price drivers.