TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been sworn in as the country's new Minister of Finance at a ceremony in Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Outgoing Finance Minister Bill Morneau stepped down on Monday after weeks of scrutiny for his role in a charity scandal that has plagued the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Liberal Member of Parliament Dominic LeBlanc will take over for Freeland as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The move is part of a cabinet shake-up by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the aftermath of Morneau's resignation.

Pundits are questioning what economic policy input Freeland, 52, a former journalist and foreign minister can bring to the table.

"A very poor choice. [Freeland] has no experience running a financial mandate this complex. This confirms Justin Trudeau remains an inexperienced portfolio manager," Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian businessman and television personality, said via Twitter.

It is not yet clear whether more cabinet members will be on the move in the coming days as part of the shake-up.

