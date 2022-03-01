UrduPoint.com

Freezing Prices Of Petroleum, Electricity To Help Strengthen Economy: President SAARC CCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Freezing prices of petroleum, electricity to help strengthen economy: President SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Tuesday hailed reduction in petroleum prices and electricity tariff and terming it a positive step not only to strengthen national economy but also to facilitate masses.

Lowering prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and Rs 5 per unit in electricity tariff would help industrial sector to accelerate the economic growth and bring down cost of production which was a key factor competing neighbouring countries in global markets, he added.

While talking to a delegation of traders led by Usama Bin Nadeem, which called on him here, Malik lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision of freezing the prices of petroleum products and electricity till next annual budget adding that it would have far reaching positive impact on national economy and control over the inflation.

He said oil prices directly affected the prices of goods made with petroleum products, adding that it was also very prudent decision for the restoration of sick industries by offering relief in tax benefits and revival would contribute significantly towards economic growth.

He said 100 percent tax exemption for both companies and freelancers was a right step in right direction while 100 percent exemption for capital gain tax for investment in Information Technology (IT) and starts up would promote IT sector in Pakistan.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said five years tax holiday would attract foreign investment in joint ventures with 100 percent foreign exchange exemption. He said grant of plenty of loans on easy terms and conditions to youth and farmers would provide ample jobs opportunities through self employment.

About Kamyab Pakistan program, he said huge amount of Rs 407 billion subsidized loans would be advanced during the next couple of years in addition to easy loans for construction of low cost houses across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Usama Bin Nadeem a foreign qualified young entrepreneur said it was remarkable decision of Prime Minister to allocate Rs 38 billion for disbursement of 2.6 million scholarships throughout the country on merit which would provide chances to bright students to pursue higher studies.

He said award of Rs 30,000 monthly stipend to each jobless graduate under internship scheme would provide sense of responsibility among youths.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exchange Budget Oil Young Chamber Market Commerce Industry Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

41 minutes ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

2 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>