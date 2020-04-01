UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Auto Sales Plummet On Virus Shock

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:53 PM

French auto sales plummet on virus shock

French new car sales in March plunged more than 72 percent and could be down 20 percent for the full year as the coronavirus outbreak sinks the market, industry figures showed Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :French new car sales in March plunged more than 72 percent and could be down 20 percent for the full year as the coronavirus outbreak sinks the market, industry figures showed Wednesday.

With France under a strict virus lockdown since the middle of the month, all non-essential businesses have been closed, including auto dealers.

Most carmakers have, in turn, closed plants in France and around the world in an effort to limit the damage from the pandemic.

"It is historic. We have never seen a fall like this," said Francois Roudier, spokesman for the French auto manufacturers' committee (CCFA), an industry group.

In March, French new car sales fell 72.2 percent to 62,668 units compared with March 2019, it said.

Roudier said that for the first half of the year, based on estimates by both French and foreign companies, "we should be down about 30 percent, which would bring us to a decline of 20 percent for 2020.

" "We are going to finish the year with between 1.7 and 1.8 million new car sales in France," he said.

That forecast was based on the assumption that the lockdown would end and normal activity be resumed at the end of April or the beginning of May, he said.

"If that gets put back, then the forecast could be even lower," the CCFA spokesman said, adding that "even if there is a strong recovery... we will not be able to fully make up for this considerable drop."Last week, Moody's sharply downgraded its forecast for global auto sales from a projected decline of 2.5 percent this year to a much steeper drop of 14 percent.

Western Europe was likely to be the worst hit, Moody's said, with a fall of 21 percent, followed by the United States with a drop of 15 percent, China down 10 percent and Japan eight percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe China France Car Japan United States March April May 2019 2020 Market All From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei releases its 2019 Annual Report

8 minutes ago

37 booked, 70 arrested over violation of section 1 ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus is worst crisis since World War II: UN ..

18 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

1 minute ago

Trump pushes 2 tln USD infrastructure package to b ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait announces recovery of seven COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.