Open Menu

French Budget Deficit Widens But Govt Vows No Tax Hike

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

French budget deficit widens but govt vows no tax hike

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) France's budget deficit widened more than forecast in 2023, official figures showed Tuesday, undermining President Emmanuel Macron's pledge to bring national finances back on track within the next four years.

The public deficit jumped to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product, or 154 billion Euros ($167 billion), statistics agency INSEE said.

The government had warned recently that the deficit would exceed its previous estimate of 4.9 percent of GDP, citing the global economic slowdown and the war in Ukraine as key factors.

France has announced 10 billion euros of spending cuts this year to limit the fallout and meet its deficit target for this year of 4.

4 percent of GDP.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that he was "totally opposed to any tax increase" to reduce the gap.

"We can perfectly make savings on public spending without digging into the pockets of the French," he told RTL radio.

Like all eurozone members, France is committed to keeping its deficit to below three percent of GDP.

That requirement, agreed between European Union members as part of their Stability and Growth Pact, has been suspended since 2020 first to allow countries to deal with the Covid pandemic, and then with the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget France European Union 2020 All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

14 minutes ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

41 minutes ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

13 hours ago
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

13 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

13 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

13 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

13 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

13 hours ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business