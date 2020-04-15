UrduPoint.com
French Budget To Have Deficit Of 9% Of GDP This Year - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

French Budget to Have Deficit of 9% of GDP This Year - Prime Minister

France is likely to have a budget deficit of 9 percent of the GDP this year, with debt at 115 percent, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) France is likely to have a budget deficit of 9 percent of the GDP this year, with debt at 115 percent, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Wednesday.

"Deficit should reach 9 percent of the GDP and our debt will stand at 115 percent," Philippe said.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has recently said that the country could be facing the largest recession since 1945. The government expected the GDP decrease of 8 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

