French Car Manufacturer PSA Remains Profitable Despite COVID-19 Bite

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

French leading car manufacturer PSA said on Tuesday that the company remained profitable during the first six months of 2020 in spite of sales plunging due to the COVID-19 pandemic

During the period, PSA made a net profit of 595 million Euros (697 million U.S. Dollars), a drop of two-thirds compared with the same period last year, according to the company.

Sales declined 34.5 percent to 25.1 billion euros during the first half of this year as stay-at-home orders have kept clients out of car showrooms.

"These past years we have stressed that for us that lowering the breakeven point is a clear strategy for us and the first half of 2020 showed that it is the right strategy in a chaotic world," Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of the company, said in a conference call.

PSA, including brands Peugeot, Citroen and Opel, has worked to improve profit margins in recent years and begun slashing costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

