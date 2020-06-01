French carmakers see signs of recovery despite sales plunge

New car sales in France plunged over 50 percent in May due to the coronavirus lockdown, industry figures showed Monday, but automakers noted the first signs of a recovery in the industry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :New car sales in France plunged over 50 percent in May due to the coronavirus lockdown, industry figures showed Monday, but automakers noted the first signs of a recovery in the industry.

Figures from Spain, another major market, painted a similar picture, of an industry inching back slowly after devastating losses in March and April.

In France, all non-essential businesses, including auto dealers, were closed from March 17 to May 11, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure pushed down auto sales 72 percent in March and almost 90 percent in April, reflecting a worldwide trend.

Renault announced on Friday it would cut nearly 15,000 jobs, including 4,600 at its core French operations, to try to steer out of a cash crunch exacerbated by the crisis.

But despite the 50.3 percent fall in May, the first signs of a recovery have emerged, the French Auto Manufacturers' Association (CCFA) said.

"We saw a clear recovery at the end of the month, that is to say that the entire distribution and delivery system as well as the orders were unblocked," said CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier.