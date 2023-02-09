UrduPoint.com

French Central Bank Rules Out Recession In France In 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 06:36 PM

French Central Bank Rules Out Recession in France in 2023

The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, ruled out on Thursday the French economy entering a recession in 2023, predicting weak economic growth instead

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, ruled out on Thursday the French economy entering a recession in 2023, predicting weak economic growth instead.

"You remember that last fall, we were very afraid of a recession in 2023. As of today, I believe that I can rule out it, unless any major event happens in the world again," the bank's governor said on air on the France 2 broadcaster.

Villeroy de Galhau added that France's economy is slowing down, but it is still afloat, with 0.

3% growth expected in 2023. In addition, the bank's head reiterated earlier forecasts, saying that inflation will peak in the first half of the year, after which it will begin to decline again.

"We are going to bring inflation back to 2% before the end of next year or the beginning of 2025. This is not only the forecast of the Bank of France and the European Central Bank, but also our commitment," he said.

France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said earlier that annual inflation in France reached 6% in January.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor France Bank January Event

Recent Stories

21 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalab ..

21 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Hailed as hero at EU summit, Zelensky urges faster ..

Hailed as hero at EU summit, Zelensky urges faster arms supplies

7 minutes ago
 Ziaullah expresses satisfaction on reaching 3th ph ..

Ziaullah expresses satisfaction on reaching 3th phase of LG election

7 minutes ago
 FDA releases list of 14 illegal housing colonies

FDA releases list of 14 illegal housing colonies

6 minutes ago
 Students of CSC visit Rashakai Special Economic Zo ..

Students of CSC visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone

7 minutes ago
 Government fully acknowledges significance, role ..

Government fully acknowledges significance, role of opposition: Azad Jammu Kash ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.