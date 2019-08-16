(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French businesses are among the largest foreign partners on the Russian market, with more than 600 Russian companies currently operating with the participation of French capital and thousands of people employed by French firms, Russia's new trade representative in France, Mikhail Makarov, told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) French businesses are among the largest foreign partners on the Russian market, with more than 600 Russian companies currently operating with the participation of French capital and thousands of people employed by French firms, Russia's new trade representative in France, Mikhail Makarov, told Sputnik.

"French companies are among the largest investors on the Russian market. The amount of direct French investments accumulated in Russia exceeded $17 billion in 2018, and this figure has continued to increase steadily over the past four years. I don't know of any other foreign country that would have such a number of companies represented on the Russian market. Today, more than 600 companies using French capital operate on the Russian market. France is among the biggest foreign employers in Russia, with French companies employing more than 140,000 people," the trade representative said.

Makarov emphasized the impressive range of sectors in which French companies worked, from the food industry and agriculture to pharmaceuticals and mechanical engineering.

"Many companies have long-standing industrial ties with some Russian regions that are more attractive from an investment point of view.

For example, enterprises of the Peugeot-Citroen concern, Lafarge and L'Oreal successfully operate in the Kaluga Region. Last year, Total opened a factory for the production of engine oils and lubricants in the region," the official said.

According to Makarov, French companies have shown over the past few years an increasing interest in implementing production and technological projects in Russia to meet the needs of the local market and export to other countries despite a significant decline in imports to Russia and the growth of the euro.

"Previously, such projects were considered only by large enough companies, but in the current economic situation in Russia, investment projects have become possible for economically sustainable small- and medium-sized businesses," the trade representative said.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including France, deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The West, accusing Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian affairs, imposed sanctions on Russia. While repeatedly denying these accusations, Russia introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.