UrduPoint.com

French Defense Minister Says Plans To Present Law To Increase Country's Military Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:42 PM

French Defense Minister Says Plans to Present Law to Increase Country's Military Budget

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that he would present to parliament a bill to increase the country's military budget by 3 billion euros ($2.96 billion) in 2023 in the coming days

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that he would present to parliament a bill to increase the country's military budget by 3 billion Euros ($2.96 billion) in 2023 in the coming days.

"In a few days, I will submit to parliament a law to increase the military budget by 3 billion euros next year," Lecornu said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, in Berlin.

In August, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that France plans to increase its military budget by 3 billion euros in 2023.

The total defense budget of France in 2022 amounted to 41 billion euros.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget France German Berlin August Government Billion

Recent Stories

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine pea ..

Turkiye to continue efforts for Russia-Ukraine peace

48 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space ..

Saudi Arabia will send first Saudi woman to space in 2023

49 seconds ago
 Effective polices essential for promotion of quali ..

Effective polices essential for promotion of quality education: Vice Chancellor ..

51 seconds ago
 MPA Bilal Yasin attack case adjourned till Oct 3

MPA Bilal Yasin attack case adjourned till Oct 3

52 seconds ago
 Gold rates in gold market on Thursday 22 Sep 2022

Gold rates in gold market on Thursday 22 Sep 2022

11 minutes ago
 37 free liver transplant surgeries performed thro ..

37 free liver transplant surgeries performed through Sehat Card

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.