PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that he would present to parliament a bill to increase the country's military budget by 3 billion Euros ($2.96 billion) in 2023 in the coming days.

"In a few days, I will submit to parliament a law to increase the military budget by 3 billion euros next year," Lecornu said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Christine Lambrecht, in Berlin.

In August, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that France plans to increase its military budget by 3 billion euros in 2023.

The total defense budget of France in 2022 amounted to 41 billion euros.