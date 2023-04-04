Close
French Defense Minister Unveils 2024-2030 Military Budget Draft

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Tuesday unveiled the 2024-2030 military budget draft law designed to modernize France's nuclear arsenal, boost short- and long-range air defense systems, as well as increase the number of military reservists.

The draft law will be submitted to the National Assembly on Wednesday and then to the Senate for consideration, Lecornu said, noting that it could be passed by July 14.

"The first goal is short-range air defense. Defense against drones, which will be strengthened in the run-up to the 2024 Olympics amid a persistent terrorist threat. Also, long-range air defense, which is especially relevant against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine. We have to strengthen our defense and the defense of Europe," Lecornu told a briefing after Tuesday's ministerial council.

The second goal is to strengthen the security of France's overseas territories, which are facing "hybrid threats related to regional challenges and climate change," the minister said. Another key point of the draft law is to increase the budged for intelligence, according to Lecornu.

"Ten years ago we did not have the capacity to understand what was really going on in the Levant, let alone the First Gulf War. Now we have sovereign intelligence methods to understand what is going on, particularly in Africa or Ukraine.

It is necessary to strengthen this work, so we will increase the budget of all intelligence services by 60%," Lecornu said.

The minister cited an increase in the French armed forces' numbers as one of the draft law's most important points, noting that the age to join the reserves will be increased to 70 and to 72 for highly qualified specialists.

"We will bring the forces up to 300,000 soldiers, 100,000 of whom will be in the reserves," the minister noted.

Lecornu also mentioned a trend toward the militarization of space and cyberspace, adding that France needed the means to respond to these threats.

The defense chief further stressed that arms exports remained a priority for France, allowing it to balance increased public defense spending.

Earlier in the day, the minister announced that in 2025-2026, France will begin developing its second nuclear aircraft carrier designed to replace the Charles de Gaulle, with the first sea trials scheduled to take place in 2036-2037.

The defense ministry's budget will increase to 400 billion Euros ($438 billion), compared to 295 billion euros allocated for military spending in 2019-2025. The French military's total financing from 2024-2030 will amount to 413 billion euros, including all off-budget expenditures.

