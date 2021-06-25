VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A French delegation will take part in this year's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy said on Friday.

On Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev holds roundtable consultations with French investors, including representatives of 13 companies and Ambassador Levy.

"We will visit the economic forum in September, we would like to organize the French-Russian roundtable.

Hopefully, you will allow us to hold this roundtable. It is important for us, important for our companies because we see, open new opportunities in the Far East and Arctic region for ourselves," Levy said.

The first EEF was held in 2015 at the initiative of the Russian president. The event is aimed at developing relations among Russian businesses and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East.