French Economic Activity Down 27% In April: Bank Of France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:24 AM

French economic activity plunged 27 percent in April compared with its expected trajectory before the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of France said Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):French economic activity plunged 27 percent in April compared with its expected trajectory before the coronavirus pandemic, the Bank of France said Tuesday.

The economy had been expected to grow 0.1 percent in the first quarter of the year, the central bank said, with the 27 percent drop counted from where it would have reached in April.

