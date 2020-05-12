French Economic Activity Drops by 27% in April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Bank of France

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Economic activity in France fell by 27 percent in April, which is slightly better than in the second half of March, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Bank of France announced on Tuesday.

"Totally, while a month ago we estimated the loss of GDP for a standard lockdown week in March at -32%, our new estimate for a standard lockdown week in April is around -27%," the report states.

Industrial capacity use decreased from 77 percent in February to 56 in March and 46 in April. Particularly, the utilization rate ranges from 77 percent in the pharmaceutical industry to 8 percent in the automotive industry.

As for other economic sectors, all those most exposed to lockdown measures, including the food industry, construction and commercial services, have a 40 percent decline in activity in April, compared to 50 percent in the second half of March.

However, as the report states, companies engaged in the construction and service sectors have adapted the necessary health measures to protect workers, which kept bankruptcies at a minimum and allowed production to restart.

In particular, restaurants and hotels were badly hit by a two-month lockdown regime, in which they were forced to close for 24 days in April. Such sectors as consulting and programming were damaged much less, the Bank noted.

Separately, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau announced on the France Inter broadcaster a drop of about 6 percent in the annual growth rate, adding that the GDP loss is expected to be higher in the future.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed over 177,000 COVID-19 infections with a death toll at more than 26,000. Nevertheless, the French government began gradually lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday to limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic.