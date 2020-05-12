UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Economic Activity Drops By 27% In April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Bank Of France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:52 PM

French Economic Activity Drops by 27% in April Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Bank of France

Economic activity in France fell by 27 percent in April, which is slightly better than in the second half of March, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Bank of France announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Economic activity in France fell by 27 percent in April, which is slightly better than in the second half of March, due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Bank of France announced on Tuesday.

"Totally, while a month ago we estimated the loss of GDP for a standard lockdown week in March at -32%, our new estimate for a standard lockdown week in April is around -27%," the report states.

Industrial capacity use decreased from 77 percent in February to 56 in March and 46 in April. Particularly, the utilization rate ranges from 77 percent in the pharmaceutical industry to 8 percent in the automotive industry.

As for other economic sectors, all those most exposed to lockdown measures, including the food industry, construction and commercial services, have a 40 percent decline in activity in April, compared to 50 percent in the second half of March.

However, as the report states, companies engaged in the construction and service sectors have adapted the necessary health measures to protect workers, which kept bankruptcies at a minimum and allowed production to restart.

In particular, restaurants and hotels were badly hit by a two-month lockdown regime, in which they were forced to close for 24 days in April. Such sectors as consulting and programming were damaged much less, the Bank noted.

Separately, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau announced on the France Inter broadcaster a drop of about 6 percent in the annual growth rate, adding that the GDP loss is expected to be higher in the future.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed over 177,000 COVID-19 infections with a death toll at more than 26,000. Nevertheless, the French government began gradually lifting the coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday to limit the economic damage caused by the pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor France Bank February March April All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

5 minutes ago

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained ..

5 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family o ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With R ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

5 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.