French Economy Minister Calls Stronger Ties With Russia His Priority

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that stronger economic relations with Russia was one of his priorities.

"The strengthening of economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority," the minister tweeted.

Le Maire welcomed visiting Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov to his office in Paris earlier in the day. The Russian official was accompanied on his trip to France by members of the Commerce and Industry Chamber.