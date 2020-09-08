UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Economy Set To Bounce Back As Lockdown Lifted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted

France's economy, pushed into a bruising recession by the coronavirus crisis, is poised to bounce back now that lockdown measures are lifted but will still contract over the year as a whole, official data showed Tuesday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :France's economy, pushed into a bruising recession by the coronavirus crisis, is poised to bounce back now that lockdown measures are lifted but will still contract over the year as a whole, official data showed Tuesday.

France's gross domestic product, which shrunk by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter, is forecast to grow 17 percent in the subsequent three months, the national statistics office Insee calculated.

But the projected rebound is not quite as strong as expected, and Insee said it was sticking to its forecast for an overall economic contraction of 9.0 percent for the year as a whole, while unemployment is projected to rise.

Although the easing of lockdown measures "has enabled a relatively rapid rebound in parts of economic activity," the economy is returning after the summer break "rather like an engine that is being cranked up and choked off at the same time," Insee said.

"The choking off is being done by the health situation and the virus that is still actively circulating," Julien Pouget, head of Insee's macro-economic division, told AFP.

"But it's being cranked up by economic policies put into place with massive emergency aid and the recovery plan.

" Insee pointed to the risk of a "significant shock to demand," with consumer spending and household confidence expected to remain below pre-crisis levels.

As a result, the economic rebound will be "less rapid" between now and the end of the year, the agency predicted.

Pouget said that many companies had now returned to their usual level of business.

"But the toughest challenges remain for the badly affected sectors because they are suffering from the health crisis," he said.

The transport, hospitality and events sectors continued to struggle, he added.

The French government is officially still pencilling in a contraction of 11 percent in 2020, but Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has hinted that officials were preparing to release a less pessimistic number this month.

Unemployment is likely to rise to 9.5 percent by the end of the year, Insee said, 1.4 percentage points more than at the end of 2019.

Some 715,000 French jobs were destroyed in the first half of the year alone, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Same 2019 2020 From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO’s virtual launch event of OPPO Reno4 series ..

18 minutes ago

Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastagir transferred

36 minutes ago

S.Africa economy shrinks by half in second quarter ..

3 minutes ago

First Wave of Coronavirus in Russia Still Not Over ..

3 minutes ago

All Volunteers Taking Part in Russia Vector's COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar plays cricket with boys in Lahore’ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.