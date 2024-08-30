French economy slows in second quarter, inflation cools

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The French economy grew at a slower pace than previously thought in the second quarter, official data showed Friday, while inflation cooled to a three-year low in August.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.2 percent in the April-to-June period compared to the first quarter, according to the INSEE statistics agency.

In its July estimate, the agency reported growth of 0.3 percent, similar to the first quarter performance.

Inflation slowed to 1.9 percent in August, falling below the European Central Bank's two-percent target for the first time since August 2021.

Full eurozone inflation figures are due later on Friday and could shed light on an expected interest rate cut by the ECB in September.