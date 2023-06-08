French Energy Company EDF Goes Fully Under State Control - Financial Ministry

France has completed the nationalization of the EDF energy company, ending the trading of the company's assets on the stock exchange, the French Financial Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) France has completed the nationalization of the EDF energy company, ending the trading of the company's assets on the stock exchange, the French Financial Ministry said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the conclusion of the Financial Markets Authority of May 26, 2023, the state today carried out the procedure for the withdrawal of EDF shares. As a consequence, France now owns the entire capital and has the sole voting right in EDF," the statement read.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed the step, saying that taking full control of the power generating company was a government priority.

In July 2022, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government would completely nationalize EDF as the "climate emergency" requires radical solutions. She argued France must ensure its "energy sovereignty" against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict.

The French government was willing to spend 9.7 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) on the nationalization of the country's largest energy company.

Electricite de France (EDF) is France's largest power generating company and one of the world's largest nuclear power plant operators. It operates 56 nuclear power units, providing power to 25 million homes.