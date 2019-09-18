UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Experts To Help Saudi Arabia Investigate Attacks On Oil Facilities - Elysee Palace

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

French Experts to Help Saudi Arabia Investigate Attacks on Oil Facilities - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) French experts will travel to Saudi Arabia at the request of Riyadh to take part in the investigation into the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday after a phone conversation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two its compounds, the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output. The closure of oil facilities triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide.

"The president of the republic strongly condemned the attacks on oil facilities ... He assured the crown prince and the people [of Saudi Arabia] in France's solidarity in the light of these attacks and confirmed France's involvement in Saudi security and stability in the region ..

. In response to a request from the Saudi authorities, the president of the republic confirmed to the crown prince that French experts would be sent to Saudi Arabia to participate in the investigation aiming to shed light on the origin and conditions of the September 14 attacks," the statement said.

While the perpetrators of the attack remain unknown and the investigation into the incident is underway, the responsibility was already claimed by the military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis. Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

The United States, in the meantime, has put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusation.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that Riyadh would invite international experts and UN specialists to join the investigation into the recent attacks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire United Nations Iran Yemen France Riyadh Oil Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman September 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Mexican Embassy&#039;s rec ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

7 hours ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

7 hours ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

8 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

8 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.