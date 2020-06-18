French Finance Minister Asks Air France to Avoid Forced Layoffs Over COVID-19 Crisis

The Air France airline should not resort to "forced layoffs" as part of the transformation strategy amid the coronavirus-related collapse in the air traffic industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday on France Inter radio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Air France airline should not resort to "forced layoffs" as part of the transformation strategy amid the coronavirus-related collapse in the air traffic industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday on France Inter radio.

According to the unions, the company plans to remove from 8,000 to 10,000 positions by 2022, as the French newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

"There will be necessary adjustments for Air France, but I hope and I ask Air France that there be no forced layoffs," Le Maire said.

The Air France airline confirmed earlier in May that it would receive a total of 7 billion Euros (over $7.8 billion) of state aid to weather the latest health crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.