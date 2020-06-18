UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Finance Minister Asks Air France To Avoid Forced Layoffs Over COVID-19 Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:38 PM

French Finance Minister Asks Air France to Avoid Forced Layoffs Over COVID-19 Crisis

The Air France airline should not resort to "forced layoffs" as part of the transformation strategy amid the coronavirus-related collapse in the air traffic industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday on France Inter radio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Air France airline should not resort to "forced layoffs" as part of the transformation strategy amid the coronavirus-related collapse in the air traffic industry, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday on France Inter radio.

According to the unions, the company plans to remove from 8,000 to 10,000 positions by 2022, as the French newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

"There will be necessary adjustments for Air France, but I hope and I ask Air France that there be no forced layoffs," Le Maire said.

The Air France airline confirmed earlier in May that it would receive a total of 7 billion Euros (over $7.8 billion) of state aid to weather the latest health crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather France Company Traffic May From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

9 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

41 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

46 minutes ago

Qureshi chairs meeting of Public Diplomacy Group f ..

3 minutes ago

Taftan border to open from March 27 for mango expo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.