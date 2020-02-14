UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Economic Ties With Russia As Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:15 AM

French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Economic Ties With Russia As Priority

The strengthening of economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The strengthening of economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday.

Le Maire held a meeting with Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov earlier in the day in Paris.

"In Bercy, a meeting with Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Strengthening economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority," Le Maire wrote in his Twitter blog, attaching a joint photo with the Russian minister to the note.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Twitter France Paris Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Diplomats delegation from 24 countries visit Punja ..

5 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister names minister to take over UN c ..

5 minutes ago

Livestock, fisheries have potential to attract inv ..

5 minutes ago

US Does Not Seek Arms Race With Russia, China - ST ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.