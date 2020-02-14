French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Economic Ties With Russia As Priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The strengthening of economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The strengthening of economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday.

Le Maire held a meeting with Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov earlier in the day in Paris.

"In Bercy, a meeting with Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. Strengthening economic cooperation between France and Russia is a priority," Le Maire wrote in his Twitter blog, attaching a joint photo with the Russian minister to the note.