French Finance Minister Says Full Stop in Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Highly Probable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that a total cut-off of gas supplies from Russia to Europe is the most possible scenario in the unfolding energy crisis, and urged the country to begin preparing enterprises for such an eventuality as soon as possible.

"Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; today that is the most likely option," Le Maire was quoted by Politico as saying at the Rencontres Economiques economic conference.

The French government is already working to determine which companies should receive priority support in the event of a supply disruption, the minister said.

"You also have to prepare load-shedding plans, we are doing it.

It means looking in a very specific way at each company, each employment area; which are the companies that should reduce their energy consumption and which are the ones that cannot," Le Maire specified, adding that the termination of gas supplies should be anticipated, thus, it is necessary "to put ourselves in order of battle as of now."

Russia's energy giant Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, citing delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies. EU countries had to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries considering a return to coal production.