UrduPoint.com

French Finance Minister Says Full Stop In Russian Gas Supplies To Europe Highly Probable

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 09:20 PM

French Finance Minister Says Full Stop in Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Highly Probable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that a total cut-off of gas supplies from Russia to Europe is the most possible scenario in the unfolding energy crisis, and urged the country to begin preparing enterprises for such an eventuality as soon as possible.

"Let's prepare for a total cut-off of Russian gas; today that is the most likely option," Le Maire was quoted by Politico as saying at the Rencontres Economiques economic conference.

The French government is already working to determine which companies should receive priority support in the event of a supply disruption, the minister said.

"You also have to prepare load-shedding plans, we are doing it.

It means looking in a very specific way at each company, each employment area; which are the companies that should reduce their energy consumption and which are the ones that cannot," Le Maire specified, adding that the termination of gas supplies should be anticipated, thus, it is necessary "to put ourselves in order of battle as of now."

Russia's energy giant Gazprom has significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies, citing delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies. EU countries had to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries considering a return to coal production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Energy Crisis German Company Nord Gas Sunday Event From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

12 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

21 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

21 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

21 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.