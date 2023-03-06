French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers to Lower Food Prices Until June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a deal with major retailers on Monday that he said would cap prices on a range of staple foods for three months starting March in response to the soaring cost of living.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a deal with major retailers on Monday that he said would cap prices on a range of staple foods for three months starting March in response to the soaring cost of living.

"I am glad to announce that we made a deal with a group of distributors this morning... to keep prices of a range of essential products as low as possible for the duration of three months," he told a news conference.

The "anti-inflation quarter" pact will put food on the shelves at preferential prices to take the inflation burden off vulnerable households and protect the national purchasing power, Le Maire said.

Distributors will make the list of products.

France saw inflation rise to 6.2% year-on-year in February from 6% in January. Food prices were up 14.5% year-on-year last month.

Carrefour, Intermarche and Monoprix, three of the largest retailers, agreed to limit prices on 200 food products until mid-June, according to BFMTV news channel. Le Maire told reporters he was certain that Michel-Edouard Leclerc, CEO of market leader E.Leclerc, would join the initiative.