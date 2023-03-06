UrduPoint.com

French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers To Lower Food Prices Until June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:05 PM

French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers to Lower Food Prices Until June

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a deal with major retailers on Monday that he said would cap prices on a range of staple foods for three months starting March in response to the soaring cost of living.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a deal with major retailers on Monday that he said would cap prices on a range of staple foods for three months starting March in response to the soaring cost of living.

"I am glad to announce that we made a deal with a group of distributors this morning... to keep prices of a range of essential products as low as possible for the duration of three months," he told a news conference.

The "anti-inflation quarter" pact will put food on the shelves at preferential prices to take the inflation burden off vulnerable households and protect the national purchasing power, Le Maire said.

Distributors will make the list of products.

France saw inflation rise to 6.2% year-on-year in February from 6% in January. Food prices were up 14.5% year-on-year last month.

Carrefour, Intermarche and Monoprix, three of the largest retailers, agreed to limit prices on 200 food products until mid-June, according to BFMTV news channel. Le Maire told reporters he was certain that Michel-Edouard Leclerc, CEO of market leader E.Leclerc, would join the initiative.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

January February March Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

16 minutes ago
 Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transp ..

Russia Prosecutor General's Office Declares Transparency International Undesirab ..

5 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

CM condoles death of Qavi Khan

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 11, dozens missing: offi ..

Indonesia landslide kills 11, dozens missing: officials

5 minutes ago
 Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

Two hospitals allocated for PMDC employees

5 minutes ago
 1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Cou ..

1000 faculty members trained under HEC-British-Council project

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.