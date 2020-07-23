UrduPoint.com
French Foreign Minister Presses Lebanese Gov't For Reforms As Condition For Aid

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:42 PM

France is ready to help Lebanon tackle its acute financial crisis once the Lebanese government enacts necessary reforms, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday in a visit to Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) France is ready to help Lebanon tackle its acute financial crisis once the Lebanese government enacts necessary reforms, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday in a visit to Beirut.

Lebanon's economy went into a tailspin this year which saw the nation's Currency plummet against the Dollar and poverty affect about half of the population. The country's unique confessional political system is widely seen as the culprit behind economic mismanagement, corruption and graft.

"France will always be on the side of Lebanon, but to realize their intentions, the Lebanese authorities must do their part, help yourself so that we can help you," Le Drian said at a news conference with his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti.

The diplomat stated that France will continue to support the Lebanese government's armed forces and security services, emphasizing the importance of maintaining control over the entirety of the country's territory. Shia paramilitary group Hezbollah is regarded as more powerful than the Lebanese army and territories under its control are rarely frequented by official security personnel.

"Direct humanitarian aid equivalent to 50 million Euros will be transferred to Lebanon. We will support the health infrastructure, but the authorities are required to provide a health care network and community support for health issues, which is currently lacking," Le Drian added.

According to the minister, the demands of the months-long protests around the country are still unheard by the government.

Le Drian arrived in Beirut for an official visit on Wednesday night. On Thursday he met President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Le Drian's position echoes much of the international community, who are apprehensive to come to Lebanon's aid under the current status quo, coupled with the increasing role of Hezbollah in the country's politics.

Negotiations for a rescue loan deal from the International Monetary Fund broke down in May due to infighting on the Lebanese side.

