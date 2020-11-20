UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Galeries Lafayette Department Store Chain Expects Turnover To Halve In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

French Galeries Lafayette Department Store Chain Expects Turnover to Halve in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The revenue of Galeries Lafayette, France's major department store chain, is expected to decrease by half due to the coronavirus crisis, the group's managing director, Nicolas Houze, told the BFM business broadcaster on Friday.

The store chain was founded in 1893, with its flagship store located in Paris, and other departments operating in other parts of France and abroad. In 2009, it has earned over a billion Euros (more than $1,187 billion).

"Our revenue figures for this year will fall by half ... The store traffic [will return to pre-crisis levels] in 2024," Houze said, blaming such forecasts on the health crisis, which caused the closures of stores for months, something never seen by the company.

The company official also said that over 60 percent of the company's flagship store are international tourists, which makes the situation for Galeries Lafayette especially difficult, as the pandemic has hit tourism and trade sectors particularly hard, including due to travel restrictions.

In this regard, Houze went on, the next year will also be tough in terms of revenue losses, and only 2022 is likely to mark the company's return to the break-even point.

The second coronavirus outbreak in France erupted in early fall and significantly intensified in October, prompting the government to introduce another nationwide lockdown starting October 30 and last until at least December 1. Apart from travel restrictions, the government has also ordered for closures of non-alimentary shops, businesses and public facilities to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Friday, France has reported 2,086,288 COVID-19 infections and 47,127 related fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business France Company Traffic Paris Lafayette October December From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA participates in Oracle UAE Cloud Region launch

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,269 new COVID-19 cases, 840 recove ..

6 minutes ago

US Ambassador visits Al Dhafra Festival

21 minutes ago

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

2 hours ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.