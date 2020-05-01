UrduPoint.com
French GDP Falls By Record 5.8% In Q1 2020 For First Time Since 1949 Due To Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:05 AM

French GDP Falls by Record 5.8% in Q1 2020 for First Time Since 1949 Due to Pandemic

France has in the first quarter this year seen its sharpest economic contraction since 1949, as the country's GDP dropped by 5.8 percent due to coronavirus-related measures introduced in mid-March, the official statistics agency, INSEE, reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) France has in the first quarter this year seen its sharpest economic contraction since 1949, as the country's GDP dropped by 5.8 percent due to coronavirus-related measures introduced in mid-March, the official statistics agency, INSEE, reported on Thursday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) has fallen sharply: -5.8%, which is the strongest quarterly fall in history since 1949," the INSEE report states, underlying that such a result confirms that the country's economy is in recession.

The evaluation matches that of France's central bank, which in early April forecast an economic contraction of nearly six percent in the first quarter.

According to the statement, it is the worst quarterly performance since 1949, when the INSEE statistics agency began quarterly GDP evaluations. In addition, the drop in the GDP follows a 0.1 percent decline in the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The statistics agency explained that such a decline in the GDP has been caused by decreased economic activities since March 17, when France entered the nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a separate report, the INSEE agency indicated that household spending on goods, except for food, decreased by 17.9 percent in March compared to February due to lockdown restrictions. Notably, it is the biggest monthly decline in consumer spending since 1980. As for food consumption, its index significantly increased in March, the agency adds.

French Finance Minister Bruno La Maire said in mid-April that the French economy is expected to shrink by eight percent in 2020 as a result of a two-month coronavirus lockdown that is due to be gradually lifted starting on May 11.

As of Thursday, France's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 166,543, with 24,121 fatalities and 49,118 recoveries.

