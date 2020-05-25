UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French, German Stock Markets Rally On Reopening Optimism

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

French, German Stock Markets Rally on Reopening Optimism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) French and German stocks have been trading higher on Monday amid Europe's continued easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, market data shows.

Benchmark French index CAC has risen 0.61 percent to 4,471.

16 points, while Germany's DAX was up 0.85 percent to 1,164.4 points as of 7:45 GMT.

European economies were shut down in March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and governments have been taking wary steps in initiating lockdown exit strategies since late April to avoid a second wave.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Germany March April Stocks Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.