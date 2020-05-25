French, German Stock Markets Rally on Reopening Optimism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) French and German stocks have been trading higher on Monday amid Europe's continued easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, market data shows.

Benchmark French index CAC has risen 0.61 percent to 4,471.

16 points, while Germany's DAX was up 0.85 percent to 1,164.4 points as of 7:45 GMT.

European economies were shut down in March to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and governments have been taking wary steps in initiating lockdown exit strategies since late April to avoid a second wave.