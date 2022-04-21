French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU Imposing Embargo on Russian Gas

The French government does not rule out the possibility of imposing an embargo on Russian gas and oil supplies at the level of the European Union, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The French government does not rule out the possibility of imposing an embargo on Russian gas and oil supplies at the level of the European Union, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday

"This opportunity exists," Attal told France Info, adding that France is ready to go as far as possible in terms of sanctions.