UrduPoint.com

French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility Of EU Imposing Embargo On Russian Gas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 12:41 PM

French Government Not Ruling Out Possibility of EU Imposing Embargo on Russian Gas

The French government does not rule out the possibility of imposing an embargo on Russian gas and oil supplies at the level of the European Union, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The French government does not rule out the possibility of imposing an embargo on Russian gas and oil supplies at the level of the European Union, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday

"This opportunity exists," Attal told France Info, adding that France is ready to go as far as possible in terms of sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia France European Union Oil Gas Government

Recent Stories

PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

PM, JUI-F chief discuss political situation

1 minute ago
 Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold R ..

Liberated Territories of Kharkiv Region May Hold Referendum - Interim Administra ..

1 minute ago
 Four terrorists killed in CTD, Police joint operat ..

Four terrorists killed in CTD, Police joint operation in Bannu

2 minutes ago
 1st LD-Writethru: China highlights achievements in ..

1st LD-Writethru: China highlights achievements in youth development in white pa ..

2 minutes ago
 China reinforces tight control over plane crash my ..

China reinforces tight control over plane crash mystery

19 minutes ago
 Over 50% of French Favor Emmanuel Macron Over Le P ..

Over 50% of French Favor Emmanuel Macron Over Le Pen After Debate - Poll

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.