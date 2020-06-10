French Government to Allocate Nearly $4Bln for Culture Sector Over COVID-19 Crisis

The French culture and media sector, one of the industries that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, will receive over 3.5 billion euros (nearly $4 billion) of aid from the government, Culture Minister Frank Riester said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The French culture and media sector, one of the industries that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, will receive over 3.5 billion Euros (nearly $4 billion) of aid from the government, Culture Minister Frank Riester said on Wednesday.

"The world of culture and media is very strongly affected by the crisis of #COVID_19. To cope with these difficulties, the [the French government] mobilizes at least 3.5 billion euros," Riester wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the French cabinet presented the 2020 finance bill, which outlines amendments to this year's budget. The bill will be considered by parliament later in June.

According to the minister, cultural and media actors would continue receiving various state benefits introduced before the pandemic and worth a total of 2 billion euros.

In particular, they include unemployment insurance and access to a 7-billion-euro investment fund.

In addition, Riester, together with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, announced the establishment of two funds worth 5 million euros and 25 million euros to support publishing houses and independent bookstores, respectively, as a part of aid measures for the book sector.

The French government has prepared a major rescue plan of 40 billion euros for the economy damaged by the COVID-19 crisis, which includes support strategies for various industries.