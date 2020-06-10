UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Government To Allocate Nearly $4Bln For Culture Sector Over COVID-19 Crisis

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:29 PM

French Government to Allocate Nearly $4Bln for Culture Sector Over COVID-19 Crisis

The French culture and media sector, one of the industries that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, will receive over 3.5 billion euros (nearly $4 billion) of aid from the government, Culture Minister Frank Riester said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The French culture and media sector, one of the industries that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders, will receive over 3.5 billion Euros (nearly $4 billion) of aid from the government, Culture Minister Frank Riester said on Wednesday.

"The world of culture and media is very strongly affected by the crisis of #COVID_19. To cope with these difficulties, the [the French government] mobilizes at least 3.5 billion euros," Riester wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the French cabinet presented the 2020 finance bill, which outlines amendments to this year's budget. The bill will be considered by parliament later in June.

According to the minister, cultural and media actors would continue receiving various state benefits introduced before the pandemic and worth a total of 2 billion euros.

In particular, they include unemployment insurance and access to a 7-billion-euro investment fund.

In addition, Riester, together with Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, announced the establishment of two funds worth 5 million euros and 25 million euros to support publishing houses and independent bookstores, respectively, as a part of aid measures for the book sector.

The French government has prepared a major rescue plan of 40 billion euros for the economy damaged by the COVID-19 crisis, which includes support strategies for various industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Parliament Budget Twitter June 2020 Media From Government Cabinet Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 minute ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

31 minutes ago

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.