UrduPoint.com

French Government Urges TotalEnergies To Reduce Fuel Prices At Gas Stations - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 06:57 PM

French Government Urges TotalEnergies to Reduce Fuel Prices at Gas Stations - Spokesman

The French authorities are urging oil and gas giant TotalEnergies to reduce the price of car fuel sold at its gas stations to lower living costs for citizens and boost their purchasing power, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The French authorities are urging oil and gas giant TotalEnergies to reduce the price of car fuel sold at its gas stations to lower living costs for citizens and boost their purchasing power, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Tuesday.

Last fall, TotalEnergies reduced fuel prices by 20 euro cents ($0.22) per liter from September 1 to November 1 and by 10 euro cents more from November 1 to December 31 to avoid an excess profits tax. Last week, the company's CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, said that it was ready to sell fuel at reduced prices again if the price exceeded 2 Euros per liter.

"There is additional help that could be provided by Total. We are asking them to take measures. It is up to them to decide. They have said they are thinking about it. We want there to be also, aside from the government tools that are helping boost the purchasing power of the French, mechanisms provided by fuel retailers," Veran told the France 2 broadcaster.

The spokesman stated that he did not have any details regarding potential measures by TotalEnergies and expressed hope that this would go into effect "as soon as possible."

On Monday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the government would extend its fuel allowance of 100 euro for 10 million households until the end of March. Households that earned no more than 14,700 euros for 2021 are eligible for the allowance.

France's TotalEnergies is one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It is also the second largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to the global market. The company has about 100,000 employees in over 130 countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World France Company Oil Car Price Euro March September November December Gas Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Ou ..

OPEC Downgrades 2023 Oil Output Growth Forecast Outside Organization to 67Mln Bp ..

29 seconds ago
 OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Repor ..

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Report

31 seconds ago
 OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average ..

OECD Commercial Oil Reserves Below 5-Year Average by 95Mln Barrels in December - ..

32 seconds ago
 Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands e ..

Imran's fake foreign conspiracy narrative stands exposed: Pakistan Muslim League ..

36 seconds ago
 State to stand by govt's commitments with IMF: Pre ..

State to stand by govt's commitments with IMF: President Dr Arif Alvi

37 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.