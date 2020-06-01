UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Gov't Plans To Support Aviation Sector Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Economy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:43 PM

French Gov't Plans to Support Aviation Sector Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Economy Minister

The French government is planning to unveil measures for the country's aviation industry, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The French government is planning to unveil measures for the country's aviation industry, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

"We will announce in a few days with Emmanuel Macron [French President] a plan to support the aviation sector strongly affected by the crisis. In particular, we will create an investment fund to support small businesses, so that the sector regains its competitiveness," Le Maire tweeted late on Sunday.

Le Maire also touched upon the situation of the car industry, which was affected by the COVID-19 crisis. He said that the two-billion savings plan announced by French car manufacturer Renault last Friday was a good opportunity to make Northern France the center of electric, or green, vehicle production, as the company's major plants are located there.

Meanwhile, a report published on Monday by the French automobile Manufacturers Committee (CCFA) indicated that new car sales in France had plunged by 50.3 percent in May. Nevertheless, the auto industry is showing the first signs of recovery, the committee added.

Le Maire also said that access to the so-called Solidarity Fund, a part of a financial rescue package from the state, would be easier for the companies whether they had previously received a state-guaranteed loan under the partial unemployment program or not.

The partial unemployment scheme is the state's initiative in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and following lockdown restrictions that have halted economic activity. The system is aimed at supporting small businesses by providing them with state allowances that partially cover their staff wages.

Such sectors as catering and tourism are in particular need of state subsidies, as they suffered the most from the two-month lockdown, he added.

France began the first phase of lockdown easing on May 11, when all non-essential stores, facilities and public places that remained closed started to reopen in so-called green regions of the country where the virus was less active. The second phase of the lockdown lifting begins on June 2, with the further reopening of public places and entertainment facilities. Some limitations are to remain in effect, particularly, gatherings of no more than 10 people, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing measures.

As of Monday, France has reported 189,010 COVID-19 infections, the eighth-highest total in the world, with a death toll of 28,805.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan World France Company Vehicle Car May June Sunday All From Government Industry Renault Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

14 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses 0.32 per cent increase in infla ..

27 minutes ago

SEDD completes over 37,000 transactions in three m ..

31 minutes ago

Waqar sees bilateral cricket between Pakistan and ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker inaugurates sports festival in Musa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.