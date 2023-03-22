UrduPoint.com

French Gov't Should Have Right To Stop Strikes Interfering With Citizens' Life - Macron

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The French government should have the right to stop strikes that block the economy if it interferes with the life of the French, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"When groups use extreme violence to attack those elected by the republic .

.. when they use violence without any rules because they are unhappy with something, it is no longer a republic ... There is a blockade (of the economy) and one must have the right to remove this blockade," Macron told the France 2 broadcaster.

