French Gov't To Present Support Plan For Small Businesses Hit By COVID-19 Pandemic By July

French Gov't to Present Support Plan For Small Businesses Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic by July



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The French authorities will prepare by early July a rescue strategy for small businesses and self-employers whose revenues have been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis, Secretary of State for Economy and Finance Agnes Pannier-Runacher told the France Inter broadcaster on Wednesday.

"The President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] wants a plan for small businesses, artisanry businesses and self-employed people, we will prepare [this plan] by the beginning of July," Pannier-Runacher said.

She specified that the state intends to provide the sector with "more important support measures".

The French government has already unveiled a series of aid plans for the tourism and car industries, which have been harshly disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions introduced in mid-March.

Rescue measures for the aviation sector will be announced next week, and a plan for the building sector will follow.

France began gradually easing its lockdown measure imposed due to the pandemic on May 11. Non-essential shops, various facilities and public places that were kept shut for two months have been continuing to reopen since the second phase of the lockdown exit began on June 2. However, so-called red regions, where the virus is still active, remain under strict monitoring and related health restrictions.

As of Wednesday, France has reported 188,450 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll at 28,943.

